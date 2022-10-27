Nexus, a new gaming lounge in Winslow is now open

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - “It’s still happening this year. It blew my mind. It really did,” - Mark Blaschke said.

A few months ago, we told you about a start up gaming lounge planned for Waterville.

“We are going to have new style stuff like PlayStation 5, X box series,” said Blaschke.

“We want a place for people to connect,” said Nicholas Murray.

It was just a dream then with a small collection of items in the living room.

Now, co owners Nick Murray and Mark Blaschke are celebrating the opening of their gaming lounge.

“Once we put the sign up there, it was like, this is it. it is our place. It is what we wanted,” said Murray.

“It is our dream come true. We were a little iffy if you will,” said Blaschke

Iffy or unsure because they had a lot of work to do from acquiring a space to fundraising.

“In order to fund the start of this business, we didn’t have any of our own money. We were both paycheck to paycheck workers, so we decided to go through a Kickstarter campaign and raised about 15,000 through that for starter funds,” Blaschke said.

They even had to put up their own hard-earned cash.

Murray says it was worth it all.

“Community is very important to me, and we are kind of creating one in Winslow, Maine,” Murray said.

That’s right, Winslow. They originally wanted the lounge to be in Waterville, but they said they’re not too far off.

“We feel at home here. We are still in a really great location. We are right in the middle of both entrances to Waterville,” Blaschke said.

For Murray, the lounge brings back childhood memories.

“I see a lot of cards and stuff coming in from when I was younger that I totally forgot about, and it’s just like it brings back somewhere at the back of my brain. It brings me back to when i was a kid, the best time of my life,” Murray said.

Those are the same feelings they want for their guests, especially after the pandemic.

“People wanting to come back out and visit places. It was a perfect time to try to open something like this, and it has been successful so far,” Blaschke said.

They say anyone is welcome with a host of things to do.

“if you want to come in and you want to play competitive games, like you want to get into maybe match gathering, or Pokémon in a competitive sense, we are here for you. if you want to come in and just sit down and play Monopoly at a table with a friend, we have that. We are here for you. if you just want to play the arcade games, we have that,” Blaschke said.

“Love having people, feel free to come play card games, arcade games, video games. We have it all,” Murray concluded.

