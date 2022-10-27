Maine’s single area code extended for another 15 months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will continue to have only a single area code through at least early 2027.

The entire state is covered by the 207 area code, but the state is running low on new numbers for that area code.

Thursday, the Maine PUC says ongoing efforts to preserve the 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months.

The previous exhaustion date had been the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commission staff say they will continue to pursue options for further extending Maine’s single area code.

They say this could not only significantly extend the life of the area code but also serve as a model for other states facing a similar problem.

