Maine’s future tallest building has topping off ceremony

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine’s tallest building.

The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its “topping off” ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.

The building will be 18 floors, with 263 rental apartments, most available at market rates, but 10% of them, or 27 apartments, will be designated as workforce housing with rent caps pegged to the city’s median income.

The first floor will have retail stores.

The construction budget is $64 million, sustaining 250 construction jobs, overseen by Landry French Construction.

Tim Sommers, the firm’s senior project manager, said the building will be “the new face of the skyline.”

The developer, Jonathan Culley, co-owner of Redfern properties, said the project is on pace to be completed, with units ready for occupancy un the Fall of 2023.

Culley said, “We’ve never been too interested in tallest building or other accolades. For us, it’s always been about creating housing in walkable neighborhoods in Portland, and we’ve seen tremendous demand for housing.”

