Maine State Police warns of scam calls

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The Maine State Police would like to alert the public about some ongoing scam calls.

The caller claims to be raising money for the Maine State Trooper’s Association.

When asked which Troop they are calling on behalf of, the scammers hang up.

The Maine State Trooper’s Association represents the Trooper’s Union and does not solicit for money.

State police are asking you to be cautious when taking calls like these.

