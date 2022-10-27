Greater Joy duck on the loose

Greater Joy duck is on the loose(Lisa Cohn)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!

On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend.

Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor

The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater Joy is a free bird...

As of early Thursday afternoon we got reports that it was seen in Blue Hill.

If you see Greater Joy in their travels send us photos.

