Greater Joy duck on the loose

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!

On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend.

Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor

The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater Joy is a free bird...

As of early Thursday afternoon we got reports that it was seen in Blue Hill.

If you see Greater Joy in their travels send us photos.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.