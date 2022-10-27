Great Stretch Of Fall Weather Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front has now moved to our east and in its wake, cooler air is now moving in, and breezy conditions continue. WNW winds continue to gust up to 30-35 mph and will taper off into the night. High pressure will slide in overnight and will keep skies clear. Temperatures will be on the chillier side with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

High pressure will bring lots of sunshine for Friday. Highs will be cooler than what we have had all week but will return to more seasonable highs in the low to mid 50s. Even chillier temperatures expected Friday night into Saturday morning as lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

The weekend will stay dry and mostly sunny as high pressure remains overhead. Highs will creep back up to above normal with most areas reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure will begin to slide to our east during the day on Monday. This will allow an approaching low to bring cloud cover to the region during the day. Scattered showers will begin to move into western communities by late afternoon. This will mean the trick or treaters should be prepared for some passing showers. Highs on Halloween will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunny and mild weather Saturday and Sunday. Clouds move in Monday with scattered afternoon showers. (WABI)

Scattered showers should be expected into Tuesday with drier conditions for the rest of next week. Above seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected through next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows ranging from the upper 20s north to the mid 30s near the coast. NNW wind tapering off 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late afternoon showers are likely.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s.

