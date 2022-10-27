Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks.

MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits.

The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across Maine to deliver heating assistance to nearly 17,000 people.

The first round prioritized households with members 65 or older with more than 7,200 households served.

MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan says by releasing these funds early, they’re hoping to alleviate some worry for folks while MaineHousing waits for additional heating help from the federal government.

“The decision to move these funds and release them in the HEAP program to vendors means as temperatures begin to drop some of our most vulnerable neighbors will have heating fuel in their tanks. We know staying warm this coming winter will be a challenge for many households and by releasing these funds early we are hoping to alleviate at least one worry for them while we await additional heating help from our federal government. While this payment will help, MaineHousing remains deeply concerned about the current price of heating fuels especially kerosene and No. 2 heating oil.”

Gov. Janet Mills said the early funding was a positive devleopment for those worried about heating their homes this winter and vowed to continue to help as well.

“My Administration will continue to help Maine people deal with high costs for home heating. This step by MaineHousing will help thousands of Maine people, most of which are seniors, to fill their tanks now before colder weather sets in. I thank MaineHousing and the community action agencies for taking this step now, and we will continue to support Maine people this winter.”

Each winter, MaineHousing distributes $40 million in HEAP benefits to nearly 40,000 households.

The latest data from the Governor’s Energy Office shows the average price for a gallon of heating oil Thursday is $5.43.

A full list of housing and energy programs available to help Maine people can be found on the MaineHousing’s website at: www.mainehousing.org

