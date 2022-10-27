Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits.
Heating oil price concerns
Heating oil price concerns(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks.

The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across Maine to deliver heating assistance to nearly 17,000 people.

The first round prioritized households with members 65 or older with more than 7,200 households served.

MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan says by releasing these funds early, they’re hoping to alleviate some worry for folks while MaineHousing waits for additional heating help from the federal government.

Gov. Janet Mills said the early funding was a positive devleopment for those worried about heating their homes this winter and vowed to continue to help as well.

Each winter, MaineHousing distributes $40 million in HEAP benefits to nearly 40,000 households.

The latest data from the Governor’s Energy Office shows the average price for a gallon of heating oil Thursday is $5.43.

A full list of housing and energy programs available to help Maine people can be found on the MaineHousing’s website at: www.mainehousing.org

