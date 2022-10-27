Cross Insurance Center holds early voting.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For those who plan to vote in Bangor, you may want to listen up.

Early voting begins at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, Oct. 31 and will run till Thursday, Nov. 3.

On those days, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m..

Even if you’re not there to vote early, folks are encouraged to stop by to take care of any registration needs, such as updating your address or registering for the first time.

We’re told that anything you can do ahead of time, will help save time on Election Day.

”Because if you wait till election day, that could be some very long lines. And you might be there for 30 minutes an hour,” said Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk.

“We just encourage you if you’ve got an absentee ballot, get it back into us so we can get it processed and ready to process on election day. So sometimes people will hold on to them to the last minute we encourage you to get them in. It gives us a little bit more time. So if you’re dropping it off on election day, you know we’re super busy that day and it just adds to the workload,” said Goodwin.

Polls will be located on the Southwest side of The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, right on the concourse

On Election Day, the polls will be open at the same location from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..

