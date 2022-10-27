Brightening Skies, Breezy, & Turning Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state this morning. This may bring a few isolated showers to some spots, mainly across the north this morning, otherwise the trend will be towards drying out with brightening skies as the day progresses. The pressure gradient between the departing cold front and high pressure to our west will generate a gusty northwest wind today that could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. This will usher cooler and drier air into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain on the warm side through early afternoon with highs topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s nut as the cooler air moves in, temperatures will gradually fall this afternoon with temperatures down into the 40s and 50s by later this afternoon and early this evening. Skies will be clear as we head into the night tonight. Overnight lows will be much colder with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-30s for most spots.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful, fall day Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. High pressure will keep the gorgeous weather over the area through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature lots of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Sunday’s highs will be a couple degrees better with temperatures reaching the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds and rain return to the forecast as we head into the start of the work week on Monday.

Today: Brightening skies and breezy. Highs between 59°-68°, falling to the 40s and 50s by later this afternoon. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows between 29°-38°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible early.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs between 47°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

