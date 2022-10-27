Bangor’s Touch-a-Truck-and-Treat brings out scary costumes and truckloads of candy

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a spook-tacular night of Halloween fun over at the Cross Insurance Center Wednesday night.

The annual touch-a-truck-and-treat moved mostly indoors due to weather, but that didn’t stop the costumed faithful from showing up.

From Pikachu to Buzz Lightyear, Princess Elsa to Paw Patrol, Super Mario and Star Wars - even a few T-Rex sightings - this year’s costumes covered all the bases.

Kids got to check out vehicles from Bangor Police, Bangor International Airport, Public Works and even the TV-5 Live Eye outside.

And of course, plenty of candy, games and smiles awaited inside.

After serving more than 1,500 kids last year, officials say this year’s total could well be even higher - despite the forecast.

