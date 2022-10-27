Bangor Water District proposes rate adjustment

The Bangor Water District has filed a proposed rate adjustment with the Maine Public Utilities...
The Bangor Water District has filed a proposed rate adjustment with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Water District has filed a proposed rate adjustment with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

If approved, rates would go up around $5 each quarter and would go into effect on January 1st.

They say the adjustment will help offset inflationary impacts on materials and labor.

It will also fund major projects they say will improve the reliability of the system and help recruit and retain employees.

Their last rate adjustment was in 2021A public hearing will be held at Bangor City Hall on Nov. 17 in the Council Chambers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

