Airline Community School hosts cross country invitational

AURORA, Maine (WABI) - The Airline Community School Cross Country Invitational returned for the first time since 2019.

Hundreds of runners and fans gathered on the school grounds to watch these student-athletes run through the Airline Jets’ blueberry field course.

Conner Emerson 6th grader Gray Spruce came away with the win in the opening race of the afternoon thanks to some sweet motivation.

“Most other places we race are in the woods with roots and rocks, but this is mostly just up hills and rocks. I just thought about how after our race our coach is going to take us to Wendy’s,” said Spruce.

“It’s been a real pleasure to have these kids back. It’s fun to watch these kids out here. A lot of them I’ve watched growing up over the years. They started in kindergarten and are now out here running. It’s a lot of fun for the kids to get out here,” said Kenny Silsby, event volunteer.

Schools at the event included Camden Hills, MDI, Glenburn, Caravel, Trenton, and Bucksport, among others.

