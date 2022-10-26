Van Buren man caused a near 24-hour standoff with police

Van Buren man caused a standoff for nearly 24 hours.
Van Buren man caused a standoff for nearly 24 hours.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Van Buren man is facing a number of charges after a nearly 24-hour standoff with Police in Aroostook County.

35-year-old Corey Vick is facing a slew of charges following this incident.

Police say they were called to Castonguay Road in Van Buren Tuesday morning after Vick assaulted a man and was acting erratically.

We’re told the man who Vick assaulted was able to flee the area to safety.

When authorities arrived, they say Vick was inside the house where he was being verbally aggressive towards law enforcement.

Vick reported that he had a firearm and would kill officers if they entered.

Law enforcement tried to talk him down throughout the night without success.

Around 6:30 a.m., state police say the tactical team entered Vick’s house and took him into custody.

Vick was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and then taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

