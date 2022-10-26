Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.
50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other evidence of drug trafficking.
Both were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.