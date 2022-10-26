Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Both were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

