Two arrested in Millinocket drug bust

Millinocket Drug Bust
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Two Millinocket residents were arrested after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

50-year old Kristopher Hersey and 50-year-old Tammy McLain were charged with aggravated unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

East Millinocket Police says officers conducted a search warrant on Penobscot Avenue Friday and found fentanyl and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Both were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

