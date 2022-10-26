Three dozen Maine National Guard soldiers to be deployed

Maine (WABI) - Three dozen Maine National Guard aviation soldiers will deploy next year.

The National Guard announced soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in February.

They say the unit operates the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and conducts air assault and movement missions.

The 3-142 will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for approximately one year.

The last Maine unit to deploy was in 2018, when soldiers went to Afghanistan.

