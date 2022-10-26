‘Terror Theatre’ returns to The Grand in Ellsworth

Terror Theatre returns to The Grand in Ellsworth.
Terror Theatre returns to The Grand in Ellsworth.(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand in Ellsworth is celebrating Halloween with the return of “Terror Theater.”

It’s a guided horror experience through the aisles and shadowed backstage of the 80-year-old haunted theater.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Woodlawn as the “Terror Trail,” but construction and limited parking at Woodlawn moved the event back inside the theater.

The Grand says that’s okay because the theater will be just as scary.

“It’s really fun to be in the theater because the theater adds a whole other dimension to it. It’s very creepy in here with the lights off, and when it’s dark and kinda scary and Halloween time,” said Ashley Terwilliger, The Grand.

Tours through Terror Theater are by reservation this Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit grandonline.org.

