St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor installs new art display

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Picture the inside of a hospital.

You might be seeing a lot of white.

That’s not the case at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, where a new art display was installed Wednesday afternoon.

These are the works of Deer Isle painter Jill Hoy.

27 of these paintings are now on display throughout the halls of the third floor.

It’s part of the St. Joseph Healthcare Healing Arts Commission’s mission to expand access to art for patients, employees, and the greater community.

“We know that art can help with healing. It can be calming to people. It can be soothing. It can help them feel like they’re at home rather than in an institutional setting,” said Jeff Wahlstrom, St. Joseph Healthcare Healing Art Commission.

“I looked down the hallway and it was this sterile, kind of expanse and now it’s like, ‘Whoa! Let’s go down and see what’s happening here,” said Hoy.

Hoy’s work is on loan to the hospital and will be on display for at least a year.

There’s another collection already up on the second floor, and another will be coming soon to the first floor.

To see more of Hoy’s work, visit her website jillhoy.com.

