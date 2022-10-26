School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’

The school's superintendent says parents will receive a letter later on Wednesday.
The school's superintendent says parents will receive a letter later on Wednesday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School.

Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”

He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on Wednesday.

Ross also said there will be no after school activities or community use of the building. There will be no online classes either.

