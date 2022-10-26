School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’

BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School.

Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”

He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on Wednesday.

Ross also said there will be no after school activities or community use of the building. There will be no online classes either.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.