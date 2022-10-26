Rain Developing, Heavy at Times Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our south will move through the Gulf of Maine today then into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. We’ll start our Wednesday under cloudy skies with areas of dense fog. A few scattered showers will be possible this morning otherwise the bulk of the morning will be pretty quiet weatherwise. Steadier, heavier rain will spread south to north across the state later this morning through the afternoon as low pressure approaches. The rain will be heavy at times this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out which will cause the rain to come down heavily as well. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. The rain will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state this evening through early tonight with most of the rain out of here by 10pm-midnight. By this time, rainfall totals range from .5″-1.5″ with locally higher amounts up to 2″-2.5″ possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with more fog developing too. Lows will drop to the 50s.

Rainfall totals by late tonight will range from .5"-1.5" on average for most spots with locally higher amounts possible especially Downeast. Heaviest rainfall looks to be along and to the south and east of I-95. (WABI)

A cold front will cross the state early Thursday. This may bring a shower to some spots, mainly across the north during the morning hours otherwise Thursday looks like a mainly dry day with brightening skies as the day progresses. The pressure gradient between the departing cold front and high pressure to our west will generate a gusty northwest wind Thursday that could gust to 25-30 MPH at times. This will usher cooler and drier air into the region as the day progresses. Skies will brighten and temperatures will remain on the warm side with afternoon highs mostly in the 60s to mid-60s. Cooler, more seasonable air will arrive later in the day and into Thursday night making for a more fall-like feeling stretch of weather for Friday through the weekend. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Saturday looks beautiful with sunshine and highs in the 50s. The gorgeous, fall weather continues Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible early then rain spreading south to north across the state late morning through early afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms possible too. Highs between 60°-65°. East/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Rain ending by midnight then mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows between 52°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Brightening skies and breezy. Highs between 56°-66°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

