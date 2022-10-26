Pushaw Road in Glenburn is back open

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Good news Wednesday night for all those who travel the Pushaw Road in Glenburn.

The Maine Department of Transportation says Pushaw Road between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is back open!

The road has been closed for a couple of weeks following a weekend storm that brought heavy rains - causing the culvert to washout in that area.

We’re told repairs totaled nearly $400,000.

