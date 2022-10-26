Orrington equine therapy barn to host annual fall festival

Reigning Hope Ranch' second annual fall fest is happening Saturday, October 29.
Reigning Hope Ranch' second annual fall fest is happening Saturday, October 29.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A non-profit in Orrington offering equine activities to all ages that are struggling with emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual challenges is holding their annual fall festival this weekend.

Reigning Hope Ranch’ Annual Fall Festival is Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, a bake sale, farm stand, and a silent auction.

Some of the items will be previewed on their Facebook page.

Reigning Hope Ranch is campaigning for big projects, including an indoor arena for their clients.

You can donate here.

