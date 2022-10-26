Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WMTW) - Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine.

Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, and having red/pink hair. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.

There has been no contact with Weaver since she disappeared, and police say she is believed to be in danger.

Weaver’s mother, Kristen Weaver fears her daughter may have met someone online who lured her to meet up with them.

Kristen Weaver said her daughter has neurological disorders that make her particularly vulnerable and trusting. She also said that her relationship with her daughter has always been very close, so the fact that Colleen has not reached out is of serious concern.

“I am so worried because this just makes me think she is being held against her will or she’s in a position where she can’t reach out to me,” the mother said.

Kristen Weaver said her daughter took no clothing or belongings and has no phone or money.

Police say their investigation has indicated that Weaver may have traveled somewhere about 100 miles from her home. That puts places like Wells, Maine; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manchester, New Hampshire; Concord, New Hampshire; Keene, New Hampshire; Brattleboro, Vermont; Springfield, Massachusetts; Provincetown, Massachusetts; Bristol, Connecticut; and Hartford, Connecticut, within the area where she may be.

Weaver is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“When a child goes missing, it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717, or call 911.

