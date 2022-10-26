Mills visiting Waterville, Dexter

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills will be in Dexter and Waterville on Wednesday.

She’ll begin the day visiting Window Dresser volunteers in Dexter.

We featured the group on TV5 earlier this week. They build window insulation inserts which are then given out to Mainers to help lower their heating bills.

While in Waterville, the governor is visiting Educare Central Maine, the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA of Greater Waterville to highlight current and new investments for affordable child care and early education.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.