Millinocket schools close due to threat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Millinocket schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday following a threat.

School officials say it’s in response to a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

They say the threat is not viable and that closing was out of an abundance of caution.

Students were released at 11:15 Wednesday morning, and those attending Region 3 will be dropped off at home at the end of the day.

School will be held virtually on Thursday and will be back in person on Friday.

