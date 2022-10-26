Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month.

Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home.

Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street.

Executive Director Rae-Ann Demos says they learned he had a pelvic fracture and some possible neurological damage to the spine.

It was recommended they seek a second opinion which would cost five thousand dollars.

That prompted the organization to reach out for help using social media.

Within 24 hours, the community raised more than enough money needed.

Now, Max is enjoying his new home.

“Absolutely amazing, I feel like people rallied together, showed up for him and he was a lovable guy that you can’t not show up for him, he was a good dog for sure,” said Tiffany Lowe, event coordinator with the organization.

We wish max and his new family all the best.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.