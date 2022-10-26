Injured stray dog finds a forever home

Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever...
Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month.

Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home.

Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street.

Executive Director Rae-Ann Demos says they learned he had a pelvic fracture and some possible neurological damage to the spine.

It was recommended they seek a second opinion which would cost five thousand dollars.

That prompted the organization to reach out for help using social media.

Within 24 hours, the community raised more than enough money needed.

Now, Max is enjoying his new home.

“Absolutely amazing, I feel like people rallied together, showed up for him and he was a lovable guy that you can’t not show up for him, he was a good dog for sure,” said Tiffany Lowe, event coordinator with the organization.

We wish max and his new family all the best.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Rain Ending Early. Clouds & Fog Overnight
Bowling competition
Maine Special Olympians are ready to roll at bowling competition
Terror Theatre returns to The Grand in Ellsworth.
‘Terror Theatre’ returns to The Grand in Ellsworth
Wind turbine
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project