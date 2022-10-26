Maine Special Olympians are ready to roll at bowling competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Special Olympics kicked off their Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County bowling event.

This two-day event brings athletes of all ages to the lanes to put their skills to the test and have their chance at a medal.

Over 300 participants came together to bowl, engage in a little friendly competition, and just have a good time.

Heather Wheaton of the Special Olympics Maine Management Team says: “It’s an opportunity for athletes to come together and put in all the hard work they’ve been doing practicing and preparing for this event come together, bowl a couple of strings and get to see one another. They haven’t had that opportunity a lot over the last couple of years. So, this is a great time for them to come back together. Some of them even the first time since the pandemic started that they’re getting to see some of the friends they’ve made over the years competing, are having an awesome time.”

Participants range from various school groups to adult programs.

They’ve been practicing and preparing for this moment.

But, at the end of the day, it all comes down to celebrating the game and each other.

