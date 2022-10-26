Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) -A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences.

The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals.

A jury in February found Downs guilty of murder and sexual assault in the death of Sophie Sergie in a dorm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993.

He was later sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Sergie’s death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine.

