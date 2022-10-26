Maine Health Professionals voice concern over threat to health care access

Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they...
Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state.(Restricted)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state.

They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office by vetoing Medicaid expansion five times, denying 95,000 people access to healthcare.

They say he also fought against efforts in the legislature to raise public health nurse pay.

Although Roe v Wade was still in place when LePage was governor, they say he did what he could to undermine access to abortion and other reproductive care including cutting funding to the state’s family planning agencies.

Drew Gattine, Chair of the Maine Democratic Party, says Govenor Mills has reversed course.

“She revitalized and rebuilt our public health system and led one of the strongest COVID responses in the nation,” Gattine said.

“She safe guarded access to reproductive care in the state, requiring health provider insurance to cover abortion and pledging to defend abortion rights in the wake of Roe being overturned.” he said.

Brent Littlefield from the LePage for Governor campaign responded in a statement,

“This is partisan, false attack by liberal Democrats to distract from Governor Paul LePage’s success as Governor paying off a massive hospital debt which saved Maine hospitals from closing,” said Littlefield.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.
Governor Janet Mills announced a $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
Hidrent allows you to extinguish your to do list
Hidrent provides off duty firefighters more ways to help their community
Police lights and caution tape.f
Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’
Maine Lobstermen's Association receives donation from Machias Savings Bank
Machias Savings Bank donates $250K to Maine Lobstermen’s Association