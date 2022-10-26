Maine Health Professionals voice concern over threat to health care access

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state.

They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office by vetoing Medicaid expansion five times, denying 95,000 people access to healthcare.

They say he also fought against efforts in the legislature to raise public health nurse pay.

Although Roe v Wade was still in place when LePage was governor, they say he did what he could to undermine access to abortion and other reproductive care including cutting funding to the state’s family planning agencies.

Drew Gattine, Chair of the Maine Democratic Party, says Govenor Mills has reversed course.

“She revitalized and rebuilt our public health system and led one of the strongest COVID responses in the nation,” Gattine said.

“She safe guarded access to reproductive care in the state, requiring health provider insurance to cover abortion and pledging to defend abortion rights in the wake of Roe being overturned.” he said.

Brent Littlefield from the LePage for Governor campaign responded in a statement,

“This is partisan, false attack by liberal Democrats to distract from Governor Paul LePage’s success as Governor paying off a massive hospital debt which saved Maine hospitals from closing,” said Littlefield.

