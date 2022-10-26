Maine continues ranked schedule with Northeastern

Black Bears are 1-3 against No. 1 Denver, No. 3 Quinnipiac
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine is facing its third ranked opponent already of the new season with No. 15 Northeastern coming to Orono.

Black Bears are 1-3 against No. 1 Denver, No. 3 Quinnipiac(WABI/ESPN+)

They’ve already faced No. 1 Denver and No. 3 Quinnipiac and were able to notch an upset 4-0 win over the Bobcats on Saturday.

The Black Bears showed a step up in competition in the victory in front of their home fans.

Head coach Ben Barr explained what’s been different in the first handful of games in his second season compared to last year.

“We go into every game expecting to win. Does it always happen? No. Hopefully we continue to improve that, learn, and mature into knowing how to play our game for 60 minutes. Usually it’s about 10 minutes of every night where we lose that really hurt us,” said Barr.

Matthew Fawcett scored some revenge against his former Bobcat teammates with a goal, while Victor Ostman came away with his first career Maine shutout.

Now it’s onto the Huskies on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

