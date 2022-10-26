Maine baseball coach reacts to former Black Bear winning ALCS MVP

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Black Bear Jeremy Peña has followed up his Gold Glove finalist season with an ALCS MVP award as the Houston Astros are headed to the World Series to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jeremy Peña advanced to World Series with Houston Astros (WABI/TBS/MLB)

His Maine head coach, Nick Derba, said players in Orono have been watching his highlights all year.

Derba added that he’s looking forward to seeing what Peña does next.

“Jeremy really truly could be a generational talent. You look at Jose Altuve next to him. The lights are never too bright for those guys. They’re bright lights to us, but not to them. It’s awesome. I think it’s great for Maine baseball in general. It’s great for New England baseball. Obviously, it’s great for Jeremy and his family,” said Derba.

Speaking of Peña’s family, his parents got to see him hit his first career home run while they were being interviewed on an Apple TV broadcast between the Astros and Angels this season.

Back in Orono, Derba said he’s pleased to see how the Black Bears have built a pipeline to professional baseball.

