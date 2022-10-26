Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field.

According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.

During a press conference on Oct. 26, state police identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

The boy’s body was found on April 16, around 7:30 p.m. inside a suitcase by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested recently in San Francisco, California, in connection to the case, according to police.

Police said they are still searching for the child’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, who is a suspect in the case.

During the press conference, Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police said there was very little for investigators to work with in the beginning because there were no witnesses, no family and the road is not one that is heavily traveled.

State police received thousands of tips on a tip line dedicated to the case, but Huls said none of the tips lead to an association with the case.

