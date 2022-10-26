Hidrent provides off duty firefighters more ways to help their community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - From house fires to car accidents, firefighters are trained to respond to emergency situations.

If we already trust these men and women in those moments, why not trust them with smaller jobs around the home?

That’s the idea behind a new app called “Hidrent,” spelled a little differently.

It’s a service that connects off duty firefighters with anyone in the area who needs a task completed.

Hidrent was first launched in 2018 but recently became available in the Bangor area.

The app’s founder says he was inspired by a firefighter in his family who told him that many in the profession are also quite handy.

”Especially for older adults who are aging in place, it’s perfect because we provide them a direct connection to that off-duty firefighter that can help them with a small home task. So, they don’t have to climb their ladders to hang their Christmas lights. They don’t have to climb a ladder to clean the leaves out of their gutters this fall in Maine. It can be done for them,” said Dave Himbuch, Founder and CEO of Hidrent.

He also points out background checks are needed to work as a firefighter, so you know whoever is coming into your home is fully vetted.

Other tasks they can help with include help with moving, mounting a tv, or -- of course -- changing the batteries in your smoke detector.

For more help extinguishing your to-do list, visit https://hidrent.com/ or download the app on your phone.

