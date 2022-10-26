Hidrent provides off duty firefighters more ways to help their community

Hidrent allows you to extinguish your to do list
Hidrent allows you to extinguish your to do list(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - From house fires to car accidents, firefighters are trained to respond to emergency situations.

If we already trust these men and women in those moments, why not trust them with smaller jobs around the home?

That’s the idea behind a new app called “Hidrent,” spelled a little differently.

It’s a service that connects off duty firefighters with anyone in the area who needs a task completed.

Hidrent was first launched in 2018 but recently became available in the Bangor area.

The app’s founder says he was inspired by a firefighter in his family who told him that many in the profession are also quite handy.

”Especially for older adults who are aging in place, it’s perfect because we provide them a direct connection to that off-duty firefighter that can help them with a small home task. So, they don’t have to climb their ladders to hang their Christmas lights. They don’t have to climb a ladder to clean the leaves out of their gutters this fall in Maine. It can be done for them,” said Dave Himbuch, Founder and CEO of Hidrent.

He also points out background checks are needed to work as a firefighter, so you know whoever is coming into your home is fully vetted.

Other tasks they can help with include help with moving, mounting a tv, or -- of course -- changing the batteries in your smoke detector.

For more help extinguishing your to-do list, visit https://hidrent.com/ or download the app on your phone.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they...
Maine Health Professionals voice concern over threat to health care access
Police lights and caution tape.f
Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’
Maine Lobstermen's Association receives donation from Machias Savings Bank
Machias Savings Bank donates $250K to Maine Lobstermen’s Association
New art was installed in St. Josephs Hospital
St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor installs new art display