Heavy Rain For The First Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure continues to move into the Gulf of Maine. This low will spread moderate to heavy bands of rain across parts of central & eastern Maine. The rain will be heavy enough at times so that areas of localized flooding will be possible into the first part of the night. Rain will begin to wrap up from southwest to northeast this evening with the Bangor region seeing the rain ending before 9 PM. Locations over the far north and east will hold onto some of the rain until just before midnight. Additional rainfall totals will be highest over parts of Penobscot, Hancock & Washington Counties. This is where an additional 1-2″ of rain will be possible. An Areal Flood Watch has been extended into early Thursday morning.

Additional rainfall will be highest over parts of Penobscot county & Downeast. Totals will range from 1-2". Localized flooding still possible. (WABI)

Once the rain clears out, skies will remain mostly cloudy but will begin to break up before sunrise Thursday. Expect another night with mild lows, mostly in the 50s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible.

Besides a few clouds Thursday morning, the rest of the day will dry up and brighten as high pressure begins to build in from the west. Winds will begin to increase out of the west/northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will also cross the state earlier on in the day. This will result in slightly cooler highs than what was expected. Highs will range from the upper 50s over the west to the upper 60s across the east. More fog is expected Thursday night as lows drop into the 30s.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny and quiet conditions by the end of the week & into the weekend. Highs will stay mostly in the mid to upper 50s with some low 60s.

As it stands right now, MOST of Halloween looks to remain dry. High pressure will begin to slide to our east during the day on Monday. This will allow an approaching low to bring cloud cover to the region during the day. It does look like any rainfall will hold off until the evening, especially for western communities. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Clouds return by Halloween and even a few late day showers will be possible. (WABI)

Scattered showers should be expected into Tuesday with drier conditions for the rest of next week. Above seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected through next week.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, for the first half of the night. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s with areas of dense fog. SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Fog and some clouds in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine. Highs in the 60s. Breezy west/northwest wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late day showers possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

