Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys.

Adam Montgomery, 32, also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering in the death of his daughter.

He waived his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. His lawyers didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office and Manchester police held a news conference Monday to announce the charges.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on charges related to Harmony’s well-being. He awaits trial next month on weapons theft charges. He’s pleaded not guilty in those cases.

Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from her mother in November 2021. She had been trying to locate the girl for months, police said. Adam Montgomery, who had custody of Harmony, told police that he brought her to live with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019.

The case became a homicide investigation in August. Authorities said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Millinocket Middle School
Millinocket schools close due to threat
Police Lights
18-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus
Colleen Weaver is believed to be anywhere within a 100 miles of her home.
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
Student desk
Test scores show declines in reading and math for Maine students