Governor Janet Mills announced a $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.
Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.(Restricted)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.

She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five.

Mills says the funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act and will attract new child care providers by offering a one time $10,000 stipend to child care centers newly licensed between October 1st, 2020 and September, 2023.

It will also further incentivize providers to offer infant care by increasing their stipend from $100 to $150 per infant per week, among others.

“One is adding slots, physical plan because many places are too small to add on, so we are doing that with the federal money,” Mills said.

“Secondly, increasing training through the CTE’s and the Maine Community Colleges, a lot of people have been trained up to be quality early childhood educators. Thirdly, by providing a stipend for early childhood and child care workers, to stay on the job to help parents get to work, stay on the job,” she said.

The funding will also incentivize child care providers to serve lower income families by awarding $500 each child newly served through the childcare subsidy program.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever...
Max found a forever home
Wind turbine
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: breast cancer screenings
Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they...
Maine Health Professionals voice concern over threat to health care access