Governor Janet Mills announced a $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.

She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five.

Mills says the funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act and will attract new child care providers by offering a one time $10,000 stipend to child care centers newly licensed between October 1st, 2020 and September, 2023.

It will also further incentivize providers to offer infant care by increasing their stipend from $100 to $150 per infant per week, among others.

“One is adding slots, physical plan because many places are too small to add on, so we are doing that with the federal money,” Mills said.

“Secondly, increasing training through the CTE’s and the Maine Community Colleges, a lot of people have been trained up to be quality early childhood educators. Thirdly, by providing a stipend for early childhood and child care workers, to stay on the job to help parents get to work, stay on the job,” she said.

The funding will also incentivize child care providers to serve lower income families by awarding $500 each child newly served through the childcare subsidy program.

