Frustration with upper management leads Acadia Hospital nurses to consider unionizing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nurses at Acadia Hospital in Bangor want to unionize.

The employees of the Northern Light facility say the majority have expressed frustration with upper management for its failure to address safe staffing, recruitment and retention, as well as its lack of communication and responsiveness to concerns.

That has led them to take these steps.

There will be a vote in the coming weeks where employees will decide whether or not to have the union officially recognized.

Northern Light officials tell TV5 they were notified last Friday about this plan.

They say they prefer a direct relationship with employees and care teams and will follow the appropriate process for an election.

