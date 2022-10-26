Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brooklin School will re-open Thursday after closing Wednesday due to what the administration called an “unexpected emergency.”

According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Ross, there was a man on the school campus acting erratically.

Authorities were unable to locate him, and Ross didn’t want to send students and staff into the school until the individual was found.

The individual eventually was in touch with the school district and Sheriff’s office.

That person will not be returning to the school, and things will resume as normal Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Hidrent allows you to extinguish your to do list
Hidrent provides off duty firefighters more ways to help their community
Maine Lobstermen's Association receives donation from Machias Savings Bank
Machias Savings Bank donates $250K to Maine Lobstermen’s Association
New art was installed in St. Josephs Hospital
St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor installs new art display
Pushaw Road is back open
Pushaw Road in Glenburn is back open