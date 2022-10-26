Brooklin school re-opens Thursday after ‘unexpected emergency’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brooklin School will re-open Thursday after closing Wednesday due to what the administration called an “unexpected emergency.”

According to a letter from Superintendent Dan Ross, there was a man on the school campus acting erratically.

Authorities were unable to locate him, and Ross didn’t want to send students and staff into the school until the individual was found.

The individual eventually was in touch with the school district and Sheriff’s office.

That person will not be returning to the school, and things will resume as normal Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.