Bangor hosting drug takeback day Friday & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making it easy, free and safe to dispose of expired medication.

Officers from Bangor Police, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be at the Airport Mall parking lot on Union Street near Hannaford this Friday from 7-5 and Saturday from 10-2.

Unwanted or unneeded medications can be dropped off by car or walk-up.

Officers stress - this is a completely anonymous event focused on safety.

”They are a lot of people just don’t know what to do with these leftover drugs,” Bangor Police Dept. Sgt. Jason McAmbley said.

“Whether, you don’t need them anymore. Most of the time, it’s the person that was using them has passed on and they don’t know what to do.

“Your doctor’s office isn’t going to take them back and we don’t want them flushed down the toilet. Please don’t do that, bring them, and they actually get burned and turned into energy.”

Free and secure document shredding will also be provided from 7-2 Friday and 10-2 Saturday courtesy of Maine Savings and AARP.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.