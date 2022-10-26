3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say

Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson, Brendan Tierney and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three members of a Tennessee family are behind bars after officers found a man’s body stuffed inside a basement freezer, police said.

Police said they responded Sunday to the family’s home in Fairview after a witness called authorities to report a murder that had taken place at the home.

Investigators said they found Sean Carr’s body wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a freezer in the home’s basement.

According to an affidavit, Carr’s brother-in-law Michael Lee put some sort of ball into a sock and beat Carr to death with it.

The affidavit said Lee told police he then put Carr’s body into the freezer “in an attempt to protect his family” and threw away his makeshift weapon.

Michael Lee’s wife Angeline Lee told police that Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later, Michael Lee came to her and said he thought he had killed Carr.

Angeline Lee told police that “looking back,” she should have called 911.

Michael Lee is charged with criminal homicide. Angeline Lee is charged with accessory to murder. The couple’s son, Dennis Lee, is also charged with accessory to murder.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care.
Governor Janet Mills announced a $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they...
Maine Health Professionals voice concern over threat to health care access