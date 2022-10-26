18-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

Police Lights
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the motorcyclist who died after a crash between a motorcycle and a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham.

Police said the bus was making a turn onto Libby Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist crashed into the back of it.

Police said the motorcycle then struck another southbound car which had slowed for traffic.

First responders said, when they arrived, motorcyclist 18-year-old Casey Southworth of Norway, Maine, was suffering significant injuries. Southworth was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

The bus was taking the Windham High field hockey team to its match when the crash happened.

After being evaluated, it was determined no one else was injured.

