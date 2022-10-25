Waterville Area Humane Society fundraising in honor of Robbie Coltrane, famously known as Hagrid

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Humane Society is honoring Robbie Coltrane, famous for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series.

The organization is offering 20-percent off all animals throughout the month of October in honor of Hagrid who was the keeper of all the lost, broken, and unusual animals.

The donation-based organization has been providing a second chance to animals in need since 1970.

People can donate in honor of the late Robbie Coltrane and his beloved character “Hagrid.”

This was kind of a fundraiser that was Rea Ann’s idea initially. She came to me and said, “I’ve got this really good idea. We should make a post for it and maybe see if the community is touched by Hagrid or Robbie Coltrane passing away, so let’s see if we can rally around the mythical and ordinary beast,” said Tiffany Lowe, Event coordinator at the organization.

“All of the work we are able to do here is done through the kindness of the community for them to reach out and donate to the shelter,” Rae-Ann Demos, executive director for the Waterville Area Humane Society.

The shelter has a few events coming up like the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat which will be held at Winslow High School on the 30th.

They also have an event called Dine to Donate tomorrow at The Two Cent Pub in Winslow from 6 to 8pm.

For more information, visit hswa.org.

