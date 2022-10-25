Softball renovation Make-A-Wish granted for Maranacook student

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Make-a-Wish Maine came through again Sunday in a big way.

This one is for 17-year-old Alexis Michaud, a cancer survivor and softball player at Maranacook High School.

Back in August, we told you about Alexis’s journey with a rare form of cancer that occurs in the bones of the skull base and spine.

Her cancer is in remission.

Alexis wished to renovate her school’s softball field - a project that was unveiled Sunday.

Make-A-Wish upgraded the scoreboard, dugouts, drainage and jerseys, with even more improvements underway.

Alexis even got the chance to light up the new Marancook High scoreboard for the first time on her “Wish Day.”

