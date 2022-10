WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, will tour downtown Waterville Tuesday.

She and the mayor of Waterville will also visit the Alfond Youth & Community Center.

Their Wellness Wraparound Pilot Program is among the 15 community projects Pingree pushed for in the latest Appropriations bill.

