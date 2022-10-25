New details released about deadly Maine plane crash

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its preliminary report about a deadly plane crash in Arundel.

A small Beechcraft A36 plane crashed just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. The pilot and passenger, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell from Scarborough, both died. Morrison was the CEO of CPM Constructors and Koziell was the company’s president. The men were returning from a business trip to Presque Isle and were headed for the Biddeford Municipal Airport.

The report says that the plane flew into light rain and drizzle as it got closer to Biddeford, and there was some low-level turbulence.

At 1:49 p.m., the air traffic controller told Morrison to maintain an altitude of 2,300 feet until making his final approach. The plane was traveling at about 125 knots at that time.

The report says the plane was going about 109 knots at 2,100 feet, or 200 feet below the minimum descent altitude for that segment of the approach, when it passed the initial approach fix.

When the plane passed the final approach fix, the report says it was just 550 feet off the ground, or 750 feet lower than it should have been. It had also slowed to just 58 knots. The plane continued to descend over the next three-quarters of a mile before data was lost near the crash site.

Several witnesses reported hearing the plane but said they could not see it due to the clouds, rain and fog. One man about half a mile from the crash site said he briefly saw the plane before it disappeared behind the trees. He said he “felt the ground shake” and that the sound of the engine was “not the normal rhythm of a piston engine... it would sputter and die out.”

According to the report, another witness said that he was “inside my shop when I heard it coming very low. It didn’t sound good. It wasn’t sputtering, but it didn’t sound good. It was steady, but it didn’t sound healthy to me.”

The plane was found in a hilly, wooded area about an hour after the crash. Investigators say the plane first hit a tree about 40 feet above the ground. The engine and propeller were still attached after the crash but were heavily damaged.

Investigators say a fire after impact burned the cockpit and cabin area.

According to the report, Morrison had a private pilot license with ratings for single-engine land and instrument. His FAA third-class medical certificate was issued in August 2021, and he had more than 2,500 hours of flight experience, including nearly 1,000 in the type of plane he was flying when he crashed.

The plane itself was built in 1991 and had most recently been inspected in November 2021.

Investigators did take the engine in order to examine it further.

