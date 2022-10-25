Mills stops by University of Maine during college tour

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is continuing her college tour after stopping by the University of Maine on Tuesday.

Just outside the Fogler Library the governor was joined by additional speakers Mike Tipping, Emily Cain and Laurie Osher.

Students were reminded of many key issues on the ballot this upcoming November as speakers stressed the importance of exercising one’s right to vote.

With the election coming in just a few weeks the governor has a message for students across the state.

“First Maine wants you and Maine needs you. We want you to stay in Maine. If you can find a good career here, stay here. We want you to help contribute to our democracy. We want you to vote because you’re entitled to vote. If you live here, even if you’re here to be a student, you have residency. You can reside here and vote here,” the governor said.

The tour will carry on through the end of the month with additional visits to Colby, Bates, and the University of Maine Farmington.

