Maine ranks among safest states in WalletHub study

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WalletHub released their “2022′s Safest States in America” study.

Their study compared all 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories: Personal and Residential Safety, Financial Safety, Road Safety, Workplace Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Overall, Vermont was ranked the safest state, Maine ranked number two and New Hampshire came in at number three.

Maine took the top spot in the Emergency Preparedness category, scored second in Personal & Residential Safety, and third in Road Safety.

Their study concluded that Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana are the least safest states.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.