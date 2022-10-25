Levant Fire Department awarded grant to replace CPR equipment

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news for the towns of Levant and Stetson.

First responders there are getting new equipment.

Levant Fire Department has been awarded a grant to replace all of their CPR equipment.

They were able to replace and upgrade their automated external defibrillators or AEDs.

They were also able to purchase new ones for training and training mannequins.

Along with the new equipment, the grant will also give them the opportunity to provide CPR training and certification.

”We will do anybody in the town of Levant, will try to get your CPR certified. We offer all different courses. If you just want to have the layperson hands only CPR for friends and family, we can do that real quickly. You won’t get certification but it will be hands only CPR. We do friends and family CPR. We do have a full blown Heartsaver, we do BLS CPR, we’ll teach first aid. So we’ll teach you that whole gamut. We have instructors here,” said Chief Eric Strout, Levant Fire Department.

They want to make sure people have the proper CPR training and are willing to train anyone.

If you aren’t a Stetson or Levant resident, training is available, there will just be a fee.

Anybody that’s interested, call the Levant Fire Department or head to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.