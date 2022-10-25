Illegal political signs cannot be placed on state- or town-owned property

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some people have been complaining about Illegal political signs in the Brownville area.

These signs on public property are considered illegal because every political sign needs a disclaimer of who is paying for or sponsoring the sign, and these signs do not.

While people have the right to post whatever they want on their own property, illegal political signs cannot be place on state or town owned property by roads.

We spoke to Secretary of the State Shenna Bellows about political signs in Maine.

“On the roadways, the Department of Transportation has the power to remove signs that are placed illegally,” Bellows said. “Now, it is really important for people to recognize that their signs should have their contact information for the campaign on them, and if they are removed by the Department of Transportation, municipal clerks, those officials can contact the campaigns and tell them that the signs have been removed due to illegal placement.”

Bellows said the municipal clerk has the authority to remove signs that are within 250 feet of a polling place and that includes a town or city hall where abstentee voting is happening.

