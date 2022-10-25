Good Shepherd Food Bank investing in Somerset County programs

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank is investing in several Somerset County programs.

They’re awarding $100,000 through their Community-Driven Strategies to End Hunger Initiative.

They say Somerset Public Health and community leaders have selected four programs to receive the funding including Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets and Skowhegan Backpack Program.

The selected programs are: Common Unity Place, Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets, EARCH (Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage & Hope), and Skowhegan Backpack Program.

