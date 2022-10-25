Fog & Drizzle Overnight. More Rain Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will continue for the rest of the night. There have been a few breaks in the clouds but overall, the clouds will win out. Overnight lows will remain on the warmer side with most locations dropping down to the 50s. There will once again be areas of dense fog and light drizzle.

By Wednesday, the first part of the day will be dry but still with lots of clouds. Highs will be slightly cooler than Tuesday but still in the low to mid 60s.

Early morning showers followed by increasing sunshine & breezy conditions. Highs will be warmest over eastern Maine. (WABI)

A tropical low pressure just north of Bermuda will move north along the east coast. This low will bring an increasing chance for rain along the coast by mid-morning. The rain will then spread inland during the early afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times and could result in localized flooding as on average locations over Midcoast, central & eastern Maine should expect 1-2″ Totals will be lower the farther north & west you are. Heavy downpours will continue into the evening before wrapping up over eastern communities by early Thursday morning.

Heaviest rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Average rainfall totals will range from 1-2", lower amounts farther north & west. (WABI)

Besides a few showers Thursday morning, the rest of the day will dry up and brighten as high pressure begins to build in from the west. Winds will begin to increase out of the west with gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front will also cross the state earlier on in the day. This will result in slightly cooler highs than what was expected. Highs will range from the upper 50s over the west to the upper 60s across the east. More fog is expected Thursday night as lows drop into the 30s.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny and quiet conditions by the end of the week & into the weekend. Highs will stay mostly in the mid to upper 50s with some low 60s.

As it stands right now, Halloween looks to remain dry for most of the day. High pressure will begin to slide to our east and depending on how quickly this high moves east it will determine how dry we stay. Should it move east faster, then that would increase our chances of rain later in the day on Monday. Right now, be prepared for mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers late in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Increasing clouds on Halloween with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Late evening showers could be possible over the west. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with dense fog and light drizzle. Lows ranging from the low 50s over the north to the upper 50s near the coast. Light wind.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog through the morning. Rain will arrive along the coast by mid-morning and will spread inland. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and fog in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine. Highs in the 60s. Breezy west/northwest wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late evening showers possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.